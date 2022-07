APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton Health Officer has confirmed to Local 5 News that there are now three confirmed cases of monkeypox in the City of Appleton.

Local 5 News spoke with Doctor Charles Sepers who confirmed the three cases. That brings the total in the state of Wisconsin to 9.

Sepers says he is not concerned about community transition and monkeypox is spread between intimate partners.

Local 5 News will update this if we find any more information regarding monkeypox in Appleton.