MONDAY, 12/19/2022, 6:05 p.m.

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the crash on I-41 northbound at Holland Road in Little Chute is cleared.

All lanes of traffic are now open.

MONDAY, 12/19/2022, 5:15 p.m.

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports a crash in Outagamie County.

The crash, which occurred at 5:00 p.m. in Little Chute, is on I-41 northbound at Holland Road.

As a result of the crash, the left lane on I-41 northbound is closed at this time. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene handling the incident. It is anticipated to take around two hours to clear.

Local 5 News will update this when more details emerge.