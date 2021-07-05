GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Another fire in GB caused by fireworks, 7 people & 4 pets without a home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a fire, that resulted in $70,000 in damages, on Hazel Street that was caused by wrongly disposing fireworks.

According to authorities, on July 4 around 9:50 p.m. crews responded to 200 Hazel Street for a reported fire. When crews arrived they reported heavy fire conditions at the back of the structure and extending into the residence.

All of the residents evacuated and the fire was under control in under ten minutes. Crews remained on scene for overhaul and ventilation for about an hour.

After an investigation, authorities say the cause of the fire was improper disposal of fireworks.

There were no injuries reported, and seven people and four pets are without a home.

The fire caused an estimated $70,000 in damages.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

