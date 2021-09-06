Free vaccine clinics are coming to the Green Bay area

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Options for Independent Living announced on Monday, September 6, that they are coordinating COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.

These clinics are a collaborative effort from both Options for Independent Living, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC), and Oneida Nation. The clinics will be on the NWTC campus.

The Clinics are scheduled for Tuesday, September 7, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and next week on Tuesday, September 14, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinics are completely free and no appointments are necessary. Appointments for an individual’s second vaccine dose will be scheduled at your first appointment, officials explain. Any person 12-years-old and older is eligible to receive the vaccine at these clinics.

If individuals seeking assistance with transportation to said clinics can reach out to Options for Independent Living at (920) 490-0500.