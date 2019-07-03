Another hiccup in Kaukauna bridge rehabilitation

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — Following Gov. Evers signing the 2019-21 budget into law, a local bridge did not receive funding for rehabilitation.

According to Kaukauna Mayor Tony Penterman, Gov. Evers vetoed funding for the Veterans Memorial Lift Bridge.

Mayor Penterman says:

“The City of Kaukauna is disappointed that funding for the Veteran’s Memorial Lift Bridge has been removed from the State budget. The City has committed to funding our share of the lift bridge’s rehabilitation costs and would hope that the State would see fit to fund the State’s portion and allow navigation on the Fox River. We will continue to work with our state representatives to find the dollars necessary to rehabilitate the lift bridge in accordance with an order provided to the City of Kaukauna by the United States Coast Guard.”

In a press release from Representative Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna), Kaukauna is currently under orders of the Coast Guard to make Veterans Memorial Lift Bridge operational by May 2021.

An estimated $200,000 has been invested by Kaukauna to repair the bridge. Total repairs are estimated to cost $2.2 million.