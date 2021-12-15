Another individual in custody following different threat to Preble High School

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Less than two days after two students were taken into custody for making threats to Preble High School, another individual is in custody after making a threat to the school on Snapchat.

According to the Green Bay Area School District, the Green Bay Police Department became aware of a post on Snapchat regarding a threat against Preble High School. The Green Bay Police Department says a 14-year-old male was identified as the one who made the post.

The department was notified of the possible threat on Dec. 14 around 4:30 p.m.

Authorities investigated the incident and reportedly placed the individual in custody.

No information was provided regarding the incident, or if the individual will face any charges.

Earlier in the week, two Preble High School students admitted to making threats to Preble High School because they thought it was funny. Charges of Terrorist Threats are reportedly being referred to those two students. The threats were made on Instagram.

Officials did not say if this Snapchat threat is related in any way to the previous threats made on Instagram.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.