RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe is adding another product to their voluntary Class I recall from Friday.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Sweet and Spicy Beef Strips, 1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages are the product added to the recall.

The product is sold by Two Creek Farms (Union Grove) at retail stores and farmers markets, and packages carry a mark of inspection with establishment #293.

This is a Class I recall, which means it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or even death.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. However, anyone with signs of foodborne illness should contact their primary health provider immediately.

For a complete list of products recalled from Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, click here.