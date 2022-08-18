MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Another reptile from J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue (JRAAR) has been adopted by Zoo Atlanta in the state of Georgia.

Last month, J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue received a call for help from a reptile breeder in Waukesha who needed to surrender over 120 animals that were being kept in a storage locker.

Since then, volunteers within JRAAR have been working around the clock to place them into the best possible homes. Staff from Zoo Atlanta heard about the situation up in Menasha and offered to help, thus adopting one of the reptiles.

Savannah Monitor

“This is the ideal situation,” says John Moyles of JRAAR. “Going from a storage locker to Zoo Atlanta is a real Cinderella story.”

The reptile is a savannah monitor, a species of large lizard from Africa. The animal was adopted and will be trained to become an ‘Animal Ambassador’ to educate people of all ages about animals and inspire the next generation of animal lovers.

For more information, you can visit J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue’s website here.