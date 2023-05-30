SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has confirmed another Wisconsin deer farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

According to a release from the DATCP, a Sauk County deer farm has tested positive after samples were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

CWD is a slow and progressive transmissible neurological disease of deer, elk and moose caused by an infectious protein, or prion, which produces small lesions in the brains of infected animals.

According to the DATCP, CWD is almost always fatal and is transmitted through direct animal-to-animal contact or by contact with saliva, urine, feces, blood, and carcass parts of an infected animal or infected soil.

Officials say the positive result came from a 10-year-old doe on the 22-acre farm, which has been placed under quarantine. State officials will continue to conduct the epidemiological investigation.

No additional details were provided. For more information, you can visit the DATCP’s website.