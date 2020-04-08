Answers sought on undelivered absentee ballots in Appleton, Oshkosh

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top elections official Meagan Wolfe Wednesday that the elections commission was working with the U.S. Postal Service to locate absentee ballots that never made it to voters in time for Tuesday’s deadline, including three bins in the Oshkosh and Appleton area.

Wolfe said because absentee ballots had to be postmarked by Tuesday, those voters who didn’t vote in person but not have any recourse.

Many people who showed up Tuesday to vote in person said they did so only because they had requested but not received an absentee ballot.

It wasn’t clear how many people fell into that category, but election officials were overmatched by a record-high 1.3 million requests for such ballots in the lead-up to the election.

The U.S. Postal Service didn’t immediately respond to a call Wednesday seeking comment.

One of those who didn’t get their ballot and chose not to vote was Gordon Hintz, the Democratic minority leader in the Wisconsin Assembly, who lives in Oshkosh.

“I complied with the public health order, as did many of my constituents,” Hintz said in a text. “You either have a once in a hundred-year pandemic or you don’t.”