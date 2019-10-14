Antenna users: Get ready to rescan!

WFRV's new and improved broadcast signal is nearly ready

(WFRV) – WFRV Local 5 has been installing a new transmitter, a new antenna, and is changing to a new frequency. The total project is expected to be completed on October 18 at 11:59 p.m.

After midnight on October 18, local viewers throughout Northeast Wisconsin will need to rescan their television sets if they receive WFRV via antenna.

When a station moves frequencies, a simple rescan with the Menu button on your TV remote or converter box will ensure that you continue to receive WFRV. Rescanning is when your TV finds all of the available channels in your area.

No new devices, equipment or services are needed!

This project is being done in compliance with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) spectrum repack and frequency reassignments, WFRV-TV is finalizing some broadcast changes. Overall, almost 1,000 television stations in the United states will undergo similar changes.

Local 5 is committed to serving their local communities and making these changes as easy as possible for viewers. Watch this short video or go to http://tvanswers.org/ for more information on how to rescan.

Watch a behind the scenes look of the original antenna being removed below