Anthem, Prevea, HSHS reach multiyear agreement, continue coverage for Anthem users

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS), Prevea Health, and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Wisconsin have announced a multiyear agreement to allow those with Anthem insurance to continue to have access to care at Prevea Health and HSHS hospitals including St. Vincent and St. Mary’s in Green Bay, St. Nicholas in Sheboygan, and St. Clare Memorial in Oconto Falls.

Prevea and HSHS hospitals are one of the largest health care delivery systems in eastern Wisconsin, with nearly 400 providers, 85 health centers, and four hospitals.

Anthem is one of the largest health plans in the state with more than 1.3 million commercial, Medicare and Medicaid members.

