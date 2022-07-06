GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting the week of July 11, motorists in Green Bay will not be able to use the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge on certain days as it will undergo a deck repair.

The closures are as follows:

Monday, July 11 Closed at 7 a.m.

Thursday, July 14 Closed around 5 p.m.



It will be closed east of the Fox River on East Walnut Street at Washington Street and closed west of the Fox River on West Walnut Street at Broadway. All of the above closures are subject to change depending on the weather.

Access to residences and businesses will reportedly be maintained.