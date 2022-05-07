NORWOOD, Wis. (WFRV) – An 80-year-old Antigo man is dead after a Saturday morning crash in the Township of Norwood.

According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, just before 9 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of County Road D and Evergreen Road in the Township of Norwood.

Upon arrival, officers located the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, an 80-year-old man from Antigo.

Officers say the man was quickly taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This incident remains under investigation at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.