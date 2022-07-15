ABRAMS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Antigo reportedly died after his motorcycle crashed into the median on USH 41 in Abrams.

On July 10 around 4 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a traffic incident on USH 41 near Falk Road in Abrams. When deputies arrived, a motorcycle was found crashed into the median.

Officials say that 42-year-old Jonathan Collins, from Antigo, was driving northbound when the motorcycle lost control and crashed into the median. Collins was the only driver and reportedly was ejected from the motorcycle.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Green Bay and later died from his injuries.

The investigation is still active, and no additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.