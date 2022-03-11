ANTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – Langlade deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a 40-year-old Antigo man who was last seen on March 5.

According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Mark Linsdau was last seen at around 7:30 a.m., on Saturday, after his vehicle slid into a ditch on Crestwood Road between Park Road and Moose Lake Road in the Township of Norwood.

One of Linsdau’s family members speculates that after the crash, Linsdau possibly left the area on foot or was picked up by another vehicle. His family has reportedly not heard from him since.

Officials described Linsdau as a 5’8″ man with light brown hair and brown eyes. He reportedly has numerous tattoos, including several on his face and neck, and was last seen wearing a dark gray sweatshirt, jeans, camouflage tennis shoes, and a baseball hat with a deer antler logo.

Mark Linsdau, 40, from Antigo

Anyone with information on Linsdau’s possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office at 715-627-6411.