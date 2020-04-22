Antigo transport company, customization shop partner to create memorial trailer for Appleton’s Lundgaard

ANTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – A transport company and an automotive customization shop in Antigo came together to create a special memorial trailer to honor the life of fallen Appleton Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard.

Lundgaard was shot and killed in the line of duty in Appleton last May.

Karl’s Transport and South Side Design and Graphics partnered to make the trailer. They partner to produce about 20 memorial trailers a year for servicemen and women who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Lundgaard’s trailer will travel coast to coast and into Canada for the next ten years before being decommissioned.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5