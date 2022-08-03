(WFRV) – The Wisconsin DNR has announced that bonus antlerless harvest authorizations will be available for purchase on Monday, August 15.

Formerly known as tags, these bonus antlerless harvest authorizations will be available in all deer management units (DMUs), allowing for more significant harvest opportunities for areas with an abundance of deer and a more conservative harvest where there is a less dense population.

These bonus authorizations will be available on a first come first serve basis and will be sold one per person, per day. The authorizations cost $12 each for residents, $20 for non-residents, and $5 for youth hunters.

Sales begin at 10 a.m. each day, and are each designated for different DMU zones:

August 15: Forest Zones (Northern & Central)

August 16: Central Farmland Zone

August 17: Southern Farmland Zone

August 18: All zones available. Harvest Authorizations can be purchased until sold out or the season ends.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

You can purchase an authorization either online or at license sale locations.

For a full list of the number of permits available by unit, click here.