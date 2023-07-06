BONDUEL, WI (WFRV) -In a community where arrival by horse and buggy is just as likely as car or motorcycle, “The Antlers” Supper Club offers a cozy, woodsy feel with an extensive message that offers authentic German cuisine to the more exotic alligator special.

The location at 120 East Green Bay Street draws locals and tourists alike.

When Local 5 News stopped by it was “German Night” Thursday. We met a diner, Michael Cook, from Mississippi who said he comes here every summer just to dig into the double pork shank special.

“We found this restaurant years ago,” recalled Cook. “I’ve been coming back ever since. Usually, I come for the shanks. They just taste good. You can’t get this down south. It’s really good. It’s a really good meal.”

Vicki Olson and her husband Lance bought Antlers from her parents 15 years ago.

“It’s very casual and relaxed here,” Vicki explained. “We have fisherman and hunters come here, farmers. All walks of life enjoy coming here.”

When her parents owned the place, they took antlers from their deer form to start the decor.

Lance thinks there could be 286 antlers in the bar alone. And that’s not counting all the points.

Be sure to stop in the overflow dining room to check out the big bear on display.

“Lance shot the bear years ago,” Vicki said. “He asked my parents who were the owners here at the time to display it. He would come up on weekends. That’s how we met. He got a bartender’s job up here to see more of me and the rest is history.”

Lance still tends bar and Vicki manages the kitchen.

Both their children are pursuing other careers and are highly successful given the work ethic they learned while working alongside their parents.

For as much as they love it, the Olsons are looking to knock a few things off the bucket list.

It is with mixed emotions that they are selling “Antlers” and they’re positive they can find a buyer who will keep up the supper club tradition.

“We enjoy working here. We enjoy our staff. We enjoy our customers. It really is a great place to be.”

Antlers Supper Club also offers a Sunday breakfast.