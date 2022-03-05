GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-A group in Green Bay is taking action to help the people of Ukraine.

From boots, to saltine crackers, to suitcases to anything in between, every item helps.



“Anybody who is donating, they are fighting Putin,” said Zahar Lytvyniuk who was volunteering at the fundraiser on Saturday.

He was one of about 30 volunteers packing up boxes that will be sent to Europe to help Ukrainians civilians and soldiers alike.

“When you see the war on the television and it doesn’t touch your people your country you look at it differently but when it touches your country its indescribable,” said Lytvyniuk.



He is one of many volunteers at the fundraiser Saturday with family and friends still in Ukraine. He told Local Five News he’s originally from central Ukraine and has lived in the United States since he was 19 years old.

He said during the first couple of days of Russia’s attack on Ukraine he couldn’t sleep because he was so worried about his friends and family in Ukraine. He said seeing how much people in the United States have done to support his country has helped him get some sleep the last few days though.

A Facebook group called Wisconsin Ukrainians organized this fundraiser. The group’s leaders tell Local Five News that they have received $25,000 in donations and more supplies than they can count.

“Ukraine has proven to the world that it’s a small country with big hearts and even bigger courage,” said Yulia Barstow who is one of the organizers.

Barstow said she was born and raised in Ukraine and came to the United States about 22 years ago. She also has friends and family still in Ukraine and said she checks up on them everyday to make sure they are still alive.

The fundraiser is an opportunity for people here in the United States to help Ukraine in its effort against Russia even though they are thousands of miles, and an ocean, away.

“We’re fighting them and we’re staying together and it’s just amazing how brave my people are,” said Lytvyniuk.



Volunteers packed the boxes full of items into a pair of trucks. We’re told the trucks will go to Chicago on Monday morning and then the supplies will get flown via cargo plane to Poland where trucks will deliver the supplies to the areas that need them.

To donate to this fundraiser click here.



