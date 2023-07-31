GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle crashed into an apartment building on Green Bay’s west side on Monday afternoon.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, just after noon on Monday, firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of Western Avenue for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a building.

When crews arrived, firefighters found an SUV inside a first-floor apartment. The driver and passenger were reportedly not injured, and the resident inside the apartment was not home at the time of the crash.

Residents of the building were evacuated until the building could be stabilized. Authorities immediately aided the building with shoring, which is construction beams positioned in the building to prevent any further collapse.

This is the second building in the past two weeks that has been hit by a vehicle, causing damage.

Local 5 News will update this if any information is released.