FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire in a second-floor apartment above a tavern in Fond du Lac has taken the lives of ‘several’ pets.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue

According to the Fond du Lac fire/Rescue, crews were made aware of the fire in the 200 block of West 9th Street around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

When crews arrived at The Bull Pen tavern, they saw heavy fire showing from a second-floor window. Crews quickly knocked the fire down from the outside and made an interior fire attack, putting out the fire.

After searching the entire building for people, authorities found none, however, several pets died as a result.

Heavy damage occurred to the apartment above the business with smoke and water damage throughout the building.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes, and no other structures were damaged.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire, and no additional details have been provided.