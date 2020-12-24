Apartment fire causes damage, residents out of town

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – An apartment suffered severe damages due to a fire Wednesday night.

Around 10:30 pm, fire crews responded to 880 Martin Avenue for smoke that was reported to be coming from a second floor apartment. Upon arrival, crews found that smoke was coming from apartment 9, which was unoccupied at the time.

Fond du Lac fire crews forced the apartment door open and found that the center of the fire had started in the second floor bedroom. The fire was quickly extinguished but there was significant damage done to the apartment.

“We are grateful the unit was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was hurt” said Fire Chief, Peter O’Leary. “ It’s tough to see people lose their belongings especially this close to Christmas.”

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.