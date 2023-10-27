GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An apartment fire in Green Bay on Friday morning caused $30,000 in damages on Doty Street.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department says that crews were sent to 800 Doty Street around 10:45 a.m. for a report of a stove fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke issuing from the second floor of a two-story, five-unit apartment complex. The fire was quickly controlled within ten minutes.

All occupants self-evacuated, and there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time, and crews estimate the incident caused around $30,000 in damages.

One occupant is without a home after the fire caused extensive damage.