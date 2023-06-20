GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have walked down Washington Street in Green Bay, you may have noticed a brick building called Baylake City Center. While it currently only has a few businesses, it will soon have 72 apartment units on the second floor.

Gateway Collective, a nonprofit in Green Bay is developing the project called City Center Lofts. Executive Director Alexia Wood says the $16 million project was important to providing affordable housing for people working in the heart of the city.

“The service industry positions that are so critical for our local economy are densely represented in the downtown area, and so by introducing city center lofts we are able to bring workers to where the jobs are,” Wood says.

While the organization did not say how much the units will cost, Wood assures future tenants will not have to pay more than 30% of their income level.

She says, “For that workforce population, research shows that when they’re spending too much on their housing related costs, they are not able to save enough money for their kids to go to college, so by bringing attention to that group, we really believe that we can stabilize that population and in turn, stabilize and strengthen our local economy.”

Wood has worked with the homeless in the past and says she is looking forward to providing these homes for people struggling to make ends meet.

The Center City Lofts are expected to be finished construction in December, with the apartments ready to move in in January 2024.