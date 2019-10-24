APD: WI Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, 260 tons of medications have been collected in last 4 1/2 years

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) According to Chief Todd Thomas with the Appleton Police Department, his agency will see a significant increase in their ability to enforce OWI and other traffic-related issues.

This is because the department’s share of OWI grants increased to $50,000 from the state. They also received over $21,600 for seat belt enforcement, and $10,000 for speeding enforcement this week.

“We’re making a dramatic impact, I think the grant details help with that,” Thomas said during his Community Update on Local 5 This Morning.

Thomas also talked about how social media has helped assist them with recent crimes, and encouraged the public to take part in Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

“[In] the last 4 1/2 years, the state and the drug take back program has taken in over 260 tons of medications,” Thomas said. “That’s 44 elephants!”

For a list of drop-off locations, click here.

Chief Thomas appears on Local 5 This Morning every other week for his Community Update. You can click the