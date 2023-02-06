LINCOLN, Wis. (WFRV) – A property in Adams County was reportedly damaged with graffiti which included an image of a swastika.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about some recent property damage that involved some apparent anti-Semitic messaging. The post included three pictures of graffiti, one of which appears to be a swastika.

There was no information on the exact location where the damage happened, only that it was at a Lincoln Township property. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding who is responsible for causing the damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 608-339-3304. No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are provided.