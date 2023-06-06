FISH LAKE, Minn. (WFRV) – A suspected intentional fire left one person dead and another in critical condition near the border of Wisconsin and Minnesota.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, on June 4 around 3:30 a.m., deputies were sent to a home in the 400 block of Cambridge Drive. Authorities say that 911 calls mentioned an intentionally set fire.

When authorities arrived, a man and a woman were found outside the home with ‘significant’ burn injuries. The fire was put out by responding fire departments.

The man was reportedly airlifted to a medical center where he reportedly died. The woman was taken to a different hospital where she is in critical, but stable condition.

Authorities say a suspect in the incident is in custody and charges are expected to be filed in the coming days. No additional suspects are reportedly being sought at this time.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the investigation.