KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in southern Wisconsin has referred multiple charges for two men accused of urinating on a person’s driver’s license.

The Kenosha Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving a video that depicted a person’s driver’s license getting urinated on. On February 26, the department was made aware of said video.

Police reportedly contacted the person to whom the driver’s license belonged. A follow-up conversation with the victim on March 1 led the Kenosha Police to refer charges.

Two adult men associated with the video got the following referrals:

Criminal Damage to Property

Disorderly Conduct

Theft

Unlawful Use of Computerized Communication Systems

A search warrant for the location where the incident happened was served and the driver’s license was recovered.

The alleged incident stems from a Facebook post that went viral. A woman said that a dealership she went to ended up urinating on her driver’s license after not deciding to buy a car.

A separate dealership in Racine reportedly reached out to the woman involved in the incident and gifted her a vehicle. A detailing service in Kenosha also reached out to the woman involved.

Police did not identify the two men associated with the video or the victim. No additional information was provided.