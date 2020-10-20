Appeal filed in ruling reinstating Wisconsin capacity limits

This image taken from video by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Evers issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services via the AP)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An appeal has been filed to a judge’s order putting back in place limits on how many people can gather in Wisconsin bars, restaurants and other indoor venues.

Gov. Tony Evers’ administration issued the emergency order to help curb surging coronavirus cases in the state.

The Mix Up bar in Amery, along with Pro-Life Wisconsin, asked the Wisconsin state appeals court on Tuesday to overturn the ruling.

They asked for a decision by Friday, just two weeks before the capacity limits order was set to expire.

The order issued on October 6 due to the surging coronavirus cases in the state put a limit on the number of people who can gather in bars, restaurants, and other indoor places to 25% of capacity.

The directive went into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, and was to remain in effect until Friday, November 6.

“We’re in a crisis right now and need to immediately change our behavior to save lives,” said Gov. Evers. “We are continuing to experience a surge in cases and many of our hospitals are overwhelmed, and I believe limiting indoor public gatherings will help slow the spread of this virus. Folks, we need your help and we need all Wisconsinites to work together during this difficult time. The sooner we get control of this virus, the sooner our economy, communities, and state can bounce back.”

