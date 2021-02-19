Appeals court denies DNR request to stop Wisconsin wolf hunt

FILE – This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. Hunters killed 76 wolves during Wyoming’s first season for legally hunting wolves since 2013 after the state won back the authority to manage the animals. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Court of Appeals has dismissed a Department of Natural Resources request to stop the wolf hunt, which is scheduled to begin next week.

The DNR was appealing a court order that requires a hunt this month.

But the appeals court says that the order was not a final judgment, so the appellate court has no jurisdiction over the appeal.

The weeklong wolf hunt will run from Feb. 22 through Feb. 28, and the permit application period closes at midnight Saturday.

Up to 200 animals will be allowed to be harvested.