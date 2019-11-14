Appeals court gives state more time to respond to Avery’s request for new trial

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — A Wisconsin Court of Appeals has granted the state more time to respond to Steven Avery’s most recent request for a new trial in the murder of Teresa Halbach.

According to officials, the state now has until Feb. 11, 2020, to submit a response.

Last month, Avery’s attorney Kathleen Zellner submitted a brief, asking the Appeals court to grant Avery a new trial or evidentiary hearing.

Avery was convicted in 2007 of multiple charges, including 1st Degree Intentional Homicide of Halbach.