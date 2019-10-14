Appellant brief submitted by Steven Avery’s attorney

(WFRV) — Kathleen Zellner has submitted an appellant brief on behave of Steven Avery.
The brief is asking the Wisconsin Appeals Court to grant Avery a new trial.
According to the brief – a 150-page document – Avery is appealing his 2007 conviction of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the murder of Teresa Halbach.
In February, Zellner tweeted that Avery’s case would return to the circuit court after a motion was filed in December of 2018 for a new trial.
In March, Zellner filed a motion again requesting a new trial.
Zellner tweeted in September that a $100,000 reward was being offered “for the arrest and conviction of the real killer of Teresa Halbach.
Later that month, a Wisconsin institution inmate, Joseph Evans Jr., sent Zellner a handwritten confession stating he was involved in the death of Halbach.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice told Local 5 that this information “directly contradicts information previously provided by the same individual.”
Read the full brief here: