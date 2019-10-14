LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Appellant brief submitted by Steven Avery’s attorney

FILE – In this March 13, 2007 file photo, Steven Avery listens to testimony in the courtroom at the Calumet County Courthouse in Chilton, Wis. A sequel to the popular “Making a Murderer” documentary series recounting the story of Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, who were convicted in the 2005 slaying of Wisconsin photographer […]

(WFRV) — Kathleen Zellner has submitted an appellant brief on behave of Steven Avery.

The brief is asking the Wisconsin Appeals Court to grant Avery a new trial.

According to the brief – a 150-page document – Avery is appealing his 2007 conviction of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the murder of Teresa Halbach.

In February, Zellner tweeted that Avery’s case would return to the circuit court after a motion was filed in December of 2018 for a new trial.

In March, Zellner filed a motion again requesting a new trial.

Zellner tweeted in September that a $100,000 reward was being offered “for the arrest and conviction of the real killer of Teresa Halbach.

Later that month, a Wisconsin institution inmate, Joseph Evans Jr., sent Zellner a handwritten confession stating he was involved in the death of Halbach.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice told Local 5 that this information “directly contradicts information previously provided by the same individual.”

Read the full brief here: