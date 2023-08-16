CARYVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin was alerted of a fatal crash Saturday morning after the driver’s phone automatically dialed 911.

In a release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Authorities received an automated call from an Apple phone at 3:24 a.m. on August 12 stating that the owner of the phone was involved in a severe crash.

Deputies say they, along with firefighters from the Rock Creek Fire Department and the Eau Claire Fire Department, immediately responded to an address on State Highway 85 near Caryville in Rock Creek Township where the phone appeared to be calling from.

On arrival, officials say they found a man unresponsive in a ditch and found the man’s car down a steep embankment.

Authorities say they believe the sedan was going north on State Highway 85 when it left the roadway into the ditch. They say the vehicle traveled a “significant” distance in the ditch before rolling over multiple times and ejecting the driver.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Jamison Fedie of Mondovi, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other details are available at this time and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into the crash is ongoing.