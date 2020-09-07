Apple picking season underway at Bauer’s Apple Shed

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – If the change in weather wasn’t much of a giveaway, just head to Bauer’s Apple Shed and you’ll know fall is on its way.

At Bauer’s Apple Shed, it’s apple season 24/7/365. With the arrival of Labor Day weekend comes the official start of apple picking season. The seasoned apple growers are more than ready to supply the demand, with rows upon rows of apple trees.

“They’re just turning ripe now,” says Dick Bauer, Owner of Bauer’s Apple Shed. “The early ones, our early ones, are all done and the later ones are starting right now and all throughout the month of September and even into the beginning of October they’ll be getting riper. Different varieties get ripe at different times and so we’ve got a lot of other varieties besides these Courtlands coming up.”

Bauer’s Apple Shed have been operating since they planted their first few apple trees in 1972. Since that time, they’ve seen a number of families – both new and old- return year after year.

“We have a lot of families that come out because they want to get outside,” said Bauer. “We expect this year to be really busy because people have been couped up and they want to get outside and get some fresh air and the kids can go out and pick- which is a good family project.”

And, even though we’re in Labor Day weekend, the weather plays a big role in how the apples will form for the season. Cold, cooler nights tend to give the apples that freshness and sweetness so many enjoy.

“We’ll be picking now all the way up until Halloween, as long as the apples hold out and I think they will this year because there’s quite a few,” says Bauer. “We’ve got two whole months that we’ll be busy here.”

Bauer’s Apple Shed is open Monday through Sunday between 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. You can find more information online right here as well as on their Facebook page.