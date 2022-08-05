HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – There was a bombshell development in court today when the man accused of stabbing a teenager to death during a tubing excursion announced he’s hired a famous attorney to argue self-defense.

Nicolae Miu, 52, told the court that he is represented by Corey Chirafisi who successfully argued self-defense in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Rittenhouse was a teenager who was acquitted at trial of shooting and killing a protestor during violent demonstrations in Kenosha following an officer-involved shooting.

Miu remains behind bars on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Issac Schuman, 17.

Earlier in the week, hundreds of mourners remembered Schuman as a caring person who had many friends.

Court documents say Schuman was with a group of friends tubing along the Apple River. They became suspicious of Miu who was wearing snorkel gear.

Miu’s wife is quoted in the police report as saying he was looking for a lost cell phone.

Chirafisi was not in court today.

His office would not comment when contacted by phone by Local 5 News. The law firm also refused to take the newsroom number for Mr. Chirafisi to call back later with a comment.