Appleton 2nd grader writes lyrics to express her feelings on quarantine

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Longtime children’s performer Randy Peterson has a new hit song on his hands and it’s thanks in large part to one of his youngest fans.

The Berken family in Appleton have seen Randy perform on several occasions.

Recently, their daughter Ava began singing one of Randy’s songs and added her own personal twist.

“She kind of started making up her own lyrics to randy’s song and i was like.. what are you doing?.” says Ava’s mother Sarah.

What Ava did was start singing about missing her friends from school while being quarantined at home.

“I wrote a song called “Why” several years ago and she must have known it and she made up words that fit the quarantine situation so I said have her right them down.” says Peterson.

“We sat down the next day and jotted down more notes,” says Ava’s mother, “and we kind of worked together on it and gave them to Randy and he kind of took it and went with it.”

Randy took Ava’s lyrics and performed the new version of “Why” as part of a Facebook live concert.

Peterson says the response from family and friends was immediate.

“One of my daughters is a teacher in New York and she had tears in her eyes,” says Peterson, “she told me she had been missing her kids and she knew from her own experience that ninety percent of her kids were feeling exactly that way.”