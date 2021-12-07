FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton Airport announces flight plane expansion, direct one-way flights starting at $39 dollars

Local News

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- The Appleton International Airport is thrilled to announce the expansion of its flight options.

The Airport shared broke the news on Tuesday, December 7, at a media event.

Beginning in March of 2022, you will have the option to catch a direct flight to the likes of Denver, Colorado, Fort Lauderdale, or Sarasota, Florida through Allegiant Airlines.

Along with these great flight plans, they won’t break the bank either; Officials told Local Five that Allegiant is offering direct, one-way flights for as low as $39! But, travelers need to act fast; as in you need to book dates that are before August 15th, 2022 by Wednesday, December 8, if you want to see those great prices.

The expansion of flight plans is what representatives with the Airport believe to be signs that people want to travel again, especially following the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

