Appleton Airport announces non-stop flight to southeast U.S.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Are you ready to travel yet?

American Airlines has announced a new nonstop flight from Appleton Airport to Charlotte, North Carolina that begins on November 5, 2020.

“We understand Wisconsin’s love of warm-weather destinations,” said Brian Znotins, American’s Vice President of Network Planning. “We’re delighted to add Appleton service to our Charlotte hub, to support Appleton Airport’s mission to seamlessly connect its customers to the world.”

The new flight will operate daily, leaving Appleton at 7 a.m. and arriving in Charlotte at 10:20 a.m. The return flight will depart Charlotte at 8 p.m. and arriving in Appleton at 9:06 p.m.

According to Appleton Airport, the flight is currently planned as a seasonal route running through April and is now available for bookings online.

“Forty percent of our travelers head to the southeast of the United States, every single day,” Abe Weber, airport director with the Appleton International Airport. “So we’ve been working on this route for a number of years and we’re really fortunate for this to come forth even during this COVID time.”

Appleton Airport recently announced a new non-stop Delta flight to Atlanta.

Airline companies are trying to get more people back into the air, including eliminating ticket change fees.

United Airlines says it is dropping the $200 fee for people who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

Delta and American said they are waiving change fees for travel affected by the virus through the year’s end. Southwest Airlines does not charge change fees, a policy which its CEO says has helped it gain more business.

American Airlines recently announced it will drop flights to 15 smaller U.S. cities in October when a federal requirement to serve those communities ends.

