APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Airport is plowing the runways so planes can takeoff and land safely during the winter storm.

Airport crews use a 24-foot plow with a 22-foot broom to plow both of their runways, one of which is 8,000 feet. The plow can also reach speeds up to 30 miles per hour.

Public Information Officer with the airport, Jesse Funk says, “We can’t use any corrosive materials, like road salt. We can’t use that on the airfield because that corrodes the airplanes.”

Several airport workers will be working 12-hour shifts over the next few days to constantly keep the plows going.

Despite the icy conditions, the Appleton Airport says plowing the runways should not factor into delays.

“Taking off and landing during a snow event is really not that much different from a passenger point of view, than what a rain storm would be,” Funk says.

Nevertheless, passengers are still expecting to be waiting at the airport longer than planned.

Neenah resident Tayla Palagyi was on her way to see her family in Anchorage, Alaska. She says, “I feel like it will be okay, but we’re going to get probably delayed in Chicago for a while because the snowstorms and the heavy winds.”

Married couple from Egg Harbor Bill and Diane Miller’s flight was supposed to depart in the early morning, but it was delayed multiple times.

While they were not too concerned about flying in the snow, they were nervous about driving when they landed.

Bill Miller says, “Remember, you can be careful, but some other driver might not.”

As for flying though, Funk is reminding people whose flights get delayed to “be patient”. He adds, “the airlines are trying to get you to your destination as safely as possible, and if a flight is canceled, it is because it is not safe to fly.”