FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS

Appleton airport installs hydroponic garden

Local News

APPLETON, Wisc., (WFRV) – They’re growing their own produce at Appleton International Airport.

On Friday, they unveiled Thedacare and locally owner Fork Farms unveiled a mini, hydroponic garden that will be added to the restaurant.

The Fork Farms president says it’s all about giving travelers healthier options.

“With something like this, we’re able to harvest at peak freshness,” Alex Tyink tells Local 5 News. “We use zero herbicides or pesticides. It’s harvested and delivered, usually in the same day.”

Appleton Airport will be the first in Wisconsin to integrate a hydroponic farm into their building.

“It’s such a unique experience for Fox Cities travelers,” Tyink continued. “If you’re starting your journey, or ending a long day, this is the type of food that can give you the energy and make your feel really good during this travel experience.”

Approximately 300 lbs. of fresh greens will be produced annually from the system.

