‘Appleton Airport is back’: July is busiest month in airport’s 56-year history

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Throughout the 56-year history of Appleton International Airport, July was the busiest, breaking a record set back in March 2019.

According to officials, July 2021 had over 77,000 travelers pass through the airport. Outagamie County Executive Thomas Nelson says that convenient nonstop flights were one of the reasons.

“Appleton Airport is back. Local travelers tell us the convenience of nonstop flights to destinations like Atlanta, Charlotte, Denver and Las Vegas make ATW their preferred departure destination, which is a big reason why we’ve rebounded to beyond 100% of where we were before the pandemic,” says Nelson.

It was also mentioned that the airport is still focused on providing travelers with a safe and healthy travel experience, even though that travel numbers have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

More information on Appleton International Airport can be found on their website.