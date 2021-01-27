FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton Airport sees 48% decrease in travelers for 2020

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Airport had 380,154 total passengers in 2020, which is a 48% decrease compared to 2019.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, passengers were down 61% across the US from last year.

“We are optimistic that the aviation industry will bounce back from this health crisis as passengers regain the confidence to fly and get back to traveling for business or leisure. Our top priority is the health and well-being of travelers and staff, and we’re ready whenever travelers are ready to reconnect with the world,” says Airport Director Abe Weber.

Appleton Airport says most of the decrease can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An improvement plan has been implement by the Appleton Aiport and include:

  • Cleaning protocols
  • Self-sanitizing stations
  • Touchless key points
  • Improved valet
  • An air ionization filtration system

For more information visit their website.

