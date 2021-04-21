FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton Airport sees a 23% increase in travelers in March

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Airport reported an increase in travelers when compared to March 2020, and is seen as a promising start for the year ahead for travel.

According to the Appleton Airport, over 57,000 travelers passed through their terminals in March. Officials say the 57,000 is a number comparable to pre-covid passenger counts.

“We’re seeing strong, pent-up travel demand for all our destinations. Interest in travel to Florida was especially high this past month due to Allegiant offering six flights a week to Orlando,” says Abe Weber, Appleton Airport Director.

March is typically one of the airport’s busiest months, according to officials. All four airlines reported double-digit passenger increases when compared to March 2020. American Airlines reportedly posted a 107% increase.

