APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A unique way, with a longstanding history, to explore the Appleton community has made its return this summer.

Officials with Red Shoes Inc. and Valley Transit have announced the return of Appleton’s Downtown Trolley, a unique Appleton summer tradition.

The Downtown Trolley has a longstanding history in Appleton.

The first electric commercial streetcar in the world made its debut in Appleton on August 12, 1886, and ran through 1930. Now, the modern equivalent has become somewhat of a summer tradition.

Officials say the ‘classic style trolley’ will make 28 stops through downtown Appleton and along the Fox River on Thursdays and Fridays from 5:15 to 10:15 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8:15 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Valley Transit is committed to finding ways to support our communities. The Trolley offers a wonderful way for people to explore downtown and the riverfront during the summer months. People can park once, hop on the Trolley and take their time exploring what downtown Appleton has to offer. Ron McDonald, Valley Transit General Manager

The Downtown Trolley is free of charge and makes a complete loop of the route every 30 minutes. It will be available from June 1 to September 30.

Notable destinations along the route include:

Fratellos Waterfront Restaurant

Trolley Square/Pullmans

Eagle Flats

History Museum at the Castle

Atlas Science Center

Vulcan Heritage Park

Hearthstone Historic House Museum

The Trout Museum of Art

Houdini Plaza

The Building for Kids.

Valley Transit, the public transportation service in the Fox Cities, in partnership with Appleton Downtown and the Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau made the announcement on June 21.

Additional information on the Downtown Trolley can be found here.