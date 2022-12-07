APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An apartment fire in the city of Appleton caused around $40,000 in damage on Wednesday evening.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, shortly after 6:30 p.m., firefighters were sent to an apartment complex on Woodmere Court for a report of a structure fire.

Dispatch indicated that the fire was in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment unit and the only male occupant was out of the building safely.

Crews arrived on the scene and found smoke and fire visible from the second-story window.

After firefighters entered the building, they were able to quickly knock down the fire, which was contained to just the one unit.

Additional crews assisted with searching the apartment complex and ensuring that all tenants were evacuated in an orderly fashion.

Crews conducted ventilation to remove the smoke from the structure and checked for fire extension in the attic. The fire was knocked down within about 15 minutes of firefighters arriving on the scene.

Officials say there were no injuries as a result of the fire, but around $40,000 in damage was caused to the one apartment unit. The occupant is without a home.

The Appleton Fire Department was assisted by the Appleton Police Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, WE Energies, and The American Red Cross.