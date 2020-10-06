Appleton-area businesses choose to operate at a limited capacity due to coronavirus pandemic

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Even before Governor Tony Evers directed DHS to limit indoor public gatherings Tuesday afternoon, businesses in the Fox Valley had already started operating at a limited capacity by choice.

“Now we’re kind of back to square one,” Cathy Stratton, Owner of the Blue Moon Emporium told Local 5 Tuesday, “where we feel like we need to shut things down more because it’s worse than it ever has been in northern Wisconsin. Right now it seems rather unsafe to have people in my tiny little shop.”

The shop is open by appointment only and for curbside pickup.

They had previously opened up to drop-in shoppers, but only four at a time.

“We’re just on a rollercoaster,” Stratton said. “I’m sure a lot of the businesses feel the same way I do, they’re just struggling to figure out how to make it work.”

Steve Lonsway, President of the Stone Arch Brewpub knows that feeling.

“It’s been frustrating,” he said. “You can’t look ahead even a week out. It’s pretty much day to day.”

The Brewpub’s dine-in service is currently closed, but they are offering curbside pick-up, in addition to a new venture: the Stone Arch Market.

“They can come in to the market and buy frozen, and that includes our pizza, some of our key entrée items and our soups,” Lonsway explained.

The market is a new endeavor to keep business coming in while the restaurant’s dine-in service is closed.

“To try to stop this Covid thing, anything that we can do to prevent the spread of it is what we feel that we needed to do,” Lonsway said.

Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford stopped by Local 5 This Morning Tuesday, where he named the Blue Moon Emporium and Stone Arch among a list of businesses going above and beyond to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“We deeply appreciate those efforts,” the mayor said, “because those are exactly the kinds of efforts that are going to help see us through the pandemic.”

The business owners Local 5 spoke with Tuesday say the community is helping see them through.

“We’ve had really good support, we have a really strong customer base,” Lonsway said.

“They’re just being so kind,” Stratton said. “I mean, we have a great community.”