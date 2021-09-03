Appleton area family paying it forward after losing daughter to cancer

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton area family who tragically lost a daughter to cancer is paying it forward.

Jaycee Vallier passed away after a 520 day battle with brain cancer. She was eight years old.

“(She) always had a smile on her face no matter how crappy her situation was and she never wanted to quit,” says Jaycee’s mom Trish.

“She was a true hero and a warrior,” describes Jaycee’s dad Curtis.

While Jaycee was still going through her treatment, the Vallier family had an idea.

“Bring smiles to these kids who are going through this (cancer treatment) through this simple act of sending mail,” says Trish and Curtis.

Battlecorn Care Packages was then born. The Vallier family packs up games, toys, books, and other items and ships out the boxes around the world to kids battling cancer.

Curtis and Trish say that Jaycee always loved helping people even at her young age and would even help the family prepare the care packages while she was going through her own cancer treatments.

The family has sent out about 180 care packages at this point.

“We hope she’s watching, we hope she’s proud of us and if you see a rainbow that is her, if you need a guardian angel she can help,” says Trish and Curtis.

Another part of their mission is to bring awareness to childhood cancer. They have covered their deck with gold-colored items, the gold ribbon is the universal symbol of childhood cancer awareness.

The Vallier family has also taken to the streets, putting up gold ribbons around the city of Appleton to raise awareness.

Curtis also got Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford to make an official proclamation declaring September as Childhood Cancer Awareness month in Appleton.

The Valliers say they hope politicians at all levels of government will listen to their message and help make more funding for childhood cancer a reality.

“We have to make politicians and people with power uncomfortable so that they can make a difference in this,” says Curtis.

According to the American Cancer Society, about 10,500 kids under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer by the time 2021 ends.