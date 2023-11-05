DARBOY, Wis. (WFRV) – A barbershop and former veteran have partnered together to give servicemen and women fresh cuts ahead of Veteran’s Day.

The Barbershop Hair Salon for Men in Darboy gave veterans free haircuts Sunday morning for their second annual event. The salon partners with Ryan Lonergan, an Army veteran and host of the podcast Fragout.

He said, “These micro level events is what really changes the quality of life for veterans. Think about it. most veterans, their military career started with a haircut, so let’s bring it back to basics.”

As someone who works with veterans on a regular basis, Ashley Dern, brand ambassador for the salon said, “It’s so important to me that we honor the men and women of our country. It’s so heartwarming that I can use my position with the barbershop to be able to give back.”

One of the men getting their hair cut was U.S. Marine veteran from Kaukauna Wade Howell. About the experience, Howell said, “You get small discounts here and there, but to come and get a decent haircut for what is [typically] fairly expensive, it’s nice to come in and just enjoy the good service.”

Even though “for Men” is in the salon title, women veterans like Navy veteran Lisa Lemke enjoyed a fresh styling too.

“I got pampered. I got curls. I feel wonderful,” Lemke said.

Not only does Lonergan hope this event help veterans look their best but feel their best as well.

“This interaction with other veterans in the community, that might give him the motivation to go do something the rest of the week. It injects some type of tenacity to get involved in the community,” Lonergan said.

About 40 appointments were booked for Sunday’s event, which is double from last year’s.