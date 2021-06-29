FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton Area Jaycees announce Fourth of July celebration

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, June 29, Appleton Area Jaycees announce their annual Fourth of July celebration. This year’s title sponsor is Festival Foods.

The family-friendly event is being held at Appleton Memorial Park on Saturday, June 3. Appleton Area Jaycees have been hosting this event for over 80 years and welcomes everyone of the Appleton area and neighboring communities.

Festivities begin at 4 p.m. on the Kwik Trip Stage with the local band “Twisted Chords” opening for the night. Following their performance, the headlining performance is “Boogie and The Yo-Yo’z.”

The skies over Memorial Park will be lit up with fireworks beginning at dusk. Following the display, Boogie and The Yo-Yo’z will perform an encore set.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase and a variety of food trucks will also be on site.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kaukauna roars and rolls into the state championship

Kaukauna softball squeaks by into the state semifinals

Confident Denmark team eyes first state baseball title

MK Sportscast 6-27

Sports Xtra: Blizzard Report 6-27

Blizzard Report: Green Bay holds on late for fourth win of season