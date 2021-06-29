Appleton Area Jaycees announce Fourth of July celebration

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, June 29, Appleton Area Jaycees announce their annual Fourth of July celebration. This year’s title sponsor is Festival Foods.

The family-friendly event is being held at Appleton Memorial Park on Saturday, June 3. Appleton Area Jaycees have been hosting this event for over 80 years and welcomes everyone of the Appleton area and neighboring communities.

Festivities begin at 4 p.m. on the Kwik Trip Stage with the local band “Twisted Chords” opening for the night. Following their performance, the headlining performance is “Boogie and The Yo-Yo’z.”

The skies over Memorial Park will be lit up with fireworks beginning at dusk. Following the display, Boogie and The Yo-Yo’z will perform an encore set.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase and a variety of food trucks will also be on site.